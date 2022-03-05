Planet Fitness opens new location in Maple Grove

A grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new Maple Grove Planet Fitness took place Feb. 19. Pictured, left to right, are: former MN Viking defensive tackle John Randle, Maple Grove Ambassador Gabby Bodin, Planet Fitness District Manager Stephen Drake, Planet Fitness District Manager Nick Mills, Planet Fitness Maple Grove Club Manager Cory Henrich, Planet Fitness District Manager Josh Grochowski, Brett Angell- Maple Grove Economic Development Manager Brett Angell, Senior Marketing Manager at Planet Fitness Will Delaney, Maple Grove Ambassador Taylor McGowan, and Olympic Gold Medalist and former MN Gopher Wrestler Gable Steveson.
Maple Grove has the newest Planet Fitness location. A grand opening celebration took place Feb. 19, at 12059 Elm Creek Blvd.
Planet Fitness has brought its judgement-free experience to Maple Grove. Located in The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, the gym is officially open to the public.
The grand opening event included a ribbon cutting featuring the Maple Grove city council and guest appearances from Gopher wrestler and Olympic gold medalist, Gable Steveson, and former Viking and NFL Hall of Famer, John Randle.
One feature of the gym is an app that provides a real-time crowd meter that tells people how busy the club is, for those who want to skip the busier times. They also provide free fitness consulting to members, regardless of where they are on their fitness journey.
Planet Fitness has “cleansiderate” touchless check-ins and uses hydro-static hospital-grade cleaners to disinfect their equipment.
