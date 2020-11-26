Plane makes emergency landing on County Road 81

On Nov. 18, at about 4 p.m., a small single-engine plane experienced an issue that caused the pilot to make an emergency landing on County Road 81 near Wellington Lane in Maple Grove.
There were no injuries and no property damage, according to Maple Grove Police Cmdr. Jonathan Wetternach.
The plane was then removed from the roadway. The FAA was notified and will conduct any further investigation. The plane was then towed to the Crystal airport.
The Osseo Police Department assisted with the incident.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
