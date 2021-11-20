Plaid Market is back at Shoppes at Arbor Lakes

For two weekends after Thanksgiving, the Plaid Market at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove returns.
Join in Nov. 26 and 27 or Dec. 3 and 4 to shop from both Minnesota makers and favorite name brands. Shop between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. any of those four days.
A special curated market by Fox Run will feature over 30 local Minnesota artisans, (including a selection from BIPOC makers) behind locally made gift options for everyone on that shopping list.
The market will also include beer from Omni Brewing, local live music and food trucks. The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes is following all state guidelines for COVID-19, so masks are required.
Plaid Market artisans include: Omni Brewing, Baking It Real Kits (cookie decorating kits), Cici’s Creations (scrunchies), Chelsie Rudie Made (home décor, ink art), Corazon Clothing (Latin-inspired clothing), Diogie (dog-inspired clothing), Ellen Style Arts (upcycled jewelry), Flicker and Fizz (upcycled candles), Flip Em The Bird (clothing), Gifty Wrap (wrapping services and gift wrap), Hey Boo Creations (poly clay jewelry), Kobi Co Candles (candles and body), The Leather Loft (leather bags and goods), Mipta Artistry (poly clay accessories), Misota Essence -(bath and body products), Moxie Malas (crystal jewelry), Nashipai (global jewelry), Nite Dot Art (dot art designs), Nummy Jars (cookies, candies, treats), Onyx Candles (candles), Partly Cloudy Collective (MN-inspired home decor), Rapha Farms (goat bath and body products), Sheppard Girls (baby and home decor), Sudsy Soap Works (custom soaps and bath products), The Twistery (macrame art), Tyann Zeal Designs (poly and metal jewelry), Up North Trading Co. (Minnesota clothing), Wild Hen Jewelry (poly jewelry), and You’re The Party (upcycled jewelry and decor).
The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes off I-94/I-694 at Hemlock Lane in Maple Grove. Plaid Market will be located in the Fox Run Store between Pottery Barn and Bath and Body Works, at 12241 Elm Creek Boulevard.
