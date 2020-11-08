The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove will be hosting the Plaid Market for two weekends.
Plaid Market is curated by Fox Run (foxrunmn.com) and will feature over 20 Minnesota makers offering locally made gift options.
This year’s Plaid Market is Nov. 27 and 28, and Dec. 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The market will be in the space between P.F. Chang’s and Biaggi’s.
The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes is following all state guidelines for COVID-19, so masks are required.
For more information, visit shoppesatarborlakes.com
