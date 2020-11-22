Out of an abundance of caution, the organizers are cancelling Plaid Market scheduled for Nov. 27th & 28th and Dec. 4th & 5th at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove.

Organizers regret any inconvenience this cancellation may cause and we appreciate understanding as people navigate this COVID-19 public health issue in the context of keeping makers and communities safe. During these unprecedented times, the Shoppes commitment to serving the community and the health and well-being of its guests, retailers and employees remains its top priority.

The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes is closely observing guidance from the State of Minnesota regarding operating orders. Staff from The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes will be distributing complimentary plaid tote bags in front of Space D6, located between P.F. Chang’s and Biaggi’s, on Friday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last. 

