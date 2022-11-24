As pickleball continues to explode in the Twin Cities, people living in the northwest metro will have access to a new concept called Pints and Paddle next year in Maple Grove.

Local partners Tim and Tammy Skaja, Eric and Christy Mesenburg, A.J. and Lindsey Stevens, and Nastar Motlagh, and Ryan Companies US, Inc. officially broke ground for the 40,098-square-foot complex that will open in fall 2023.

