The ground was broken Nov. 17 for the future Pints and Paddle in Maple Grove. Pictured are Nastar Motlagh, Christy Mesenburg, Eric Mesenburg, Lindsey Stevens, AJ Stevens, Tim Skaja, and Tammy Skaja (partners/owners/operators of Pints & Paddle).
Shown is a rendering of the exterior of the future Pints and Paddle in Maple Grove.
(Submitted photo)
The ground was broken Nov. 17 for the future Pints and Paddle in Maple Grove. Pictured are Nastar Motlagh, Christy Mesenburg, Eric Mesenburg, Lindsey Stevens, AJ Stevens, Tim Skaja, and Tammy Skaja (partners/owners/operators of Pints & Paddle).
As pickleball continues to explode in the Twin Cities, people living in the northwest metro will have access to a new concept called Pints and Paddle next year in Maple Grove.
Local partners Tim and Tammy Skaja, Eric and Christy Mesenburg, A.J. and Lindsey Stevens, and Nastar Motlagh, and Ryan Companies US, Inc. officially broke ground for the 40,098-square-foot complex that will open in fall 2023.
“We cannot wait to introduce Pints and Paddle to everyone in Maple Grove and the surrounding cities,” said Tim Skaja. “Being from this community, we noticed an opportunity to provide more access to pickleball year-round to people on this side of town. There’s nothing like this here.”
Located at The Grove off Interstate 94 and Highway 610, Pints and Paddle will offer 10 premier indoor pickleball courts, a state-of-the-art self-pour beer and wine tap wall, and casual dining.
Local community favorite, Malone’s Bar and Grill, will be debuting its first rapid-order and pick-up style restaurant in the Pints and Paddle taproom. Popular dishes like their firecracker chicken wrap and signature burgers will be showcased on the menu, along with many other fan favorites.
The venue will have a mezzanine level, allowing guests to watch pickle ball games while they dine. Indoor and outdoor space will also be available for public and private events.
“As a Minnesota-based company, we’re proud to help bring a new, local entertainment complex to life,” said Patrick Daly, vice president of real estate development, Ryan Companies. “Pints & Paddle will have a positive, lasting impact on the community. We look forward to seeing people of all ages enjoy the complex for years to come.”
Ryan is the developer and builder for this project. Thielen and Green is the architect, Shea Design is the interior designer and EntreBank provided the financing. Skaja, Mesenburg, Stevens and Motlagh will operate Pints and Paddles as partners.
The Grove is a 200-acre, mixed-use development featuring local, regional and national retailers and restaurants, as well as a medical campus. Ryan developed, designed and built The Grove, which was completed in the summer of 2007.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.