The roundabout intersection at Pineview Lane/Oakview Lane and 129th Avenue is finally open to vehicular traffic.

This spring and summer, the city moved forward with the road improvement project. The improvements were done with Hennepin County and Three Rivers Park District.

The project included reconstruction of Pineview Lane between 129th Avenue and South Diamond Lake Road. A roundabout was constructed at the intersection of 129th Avenue and Pineview Lane.

During the week of Nov. 16, the contractor placed permanent striping and signage along 129th Avenue and temporary striping along Pineview Lane. The contractor also planted dormant seed to sprout in the spring along the edges of 129th Avenue and Pineview Lane. Final completion of the project will be next summer.

The roads were opened to the public on Nov. 19. The first layer of asphalt along Oakview Lane was paved on

Nov. 17.

Last week, the contractor intended to clean up the site up for winter and will return in the spring.

For more information on this project, visit the city’s web page at cityofdaytonmn.com/pineview-lane-oakview-lane-and-121-intersection/

