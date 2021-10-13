The Performing Institute of Minnesota High School in Eden Prairie will present a new original musical, “Primer: A High School Song Cycle,” inspired by the real-life stories of high school students.
Performances will be held at the school’s White Box Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
“Two years ago, we asked students to share stories about important times in their lives, and events that helped to shape them in their growth,” James Deignan, composer of the production, said. “They shared really important moments, and some silly occurrences that high school students go through, but also fears about divorce, acceptance, and self-discovery.”
The production will feature 13 high school performers who guide the audience through a year in the life of a senior homeroom class. With characters crafted by students, this one-act show is a window into high school life – and the hope, uncertainty, loss, victory, and hilarity that high school entails.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students.
Note: The cast will NOT be wearing masks during the performance. Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and space themselves around the theatre.
The company of performers include Jaede Bayala (grade 12, Maple Grove), Nadezhda Bluvshtein (grade 11, Plymouth), Lena Carter (grade 11, New Hope), Joelle Cartwright (grade 12, Savage), Uriyah Dalman (grade 11, Eden Prairie), Grant Davis (grade 11, New Hope), Noah Halldorson (grade 12, Plymouth), Emory Jackson (grade 10, Rosemount), Lauren LaCourse (grade 12, Belle Plaine), Matthew Peterson (grade 11, Plymouth), Carter Schook (grade11, Shakopee), Ella Sisneros (grade 11, Excelsior), Tiahna Wolfe-Shields (grade 11, Hopkins), and Eli Zimmerman (grade 9, Burnsville).
