The Pilgrim Dry Cleaner’s Coats for Kids drive collected 10,000 coats this year.
During the drive, which ran from Sept. 19 to Oct. 15, Pilgrim and their partners collect gently used kids and adult coats, clean them, and then donate them to local organizations for distribution.
“We were able to just reach our goal of 10,000 coats but demand for donations was up a lot this year,” said Laura Dizon, marketing coordinator for Pilgrim. “Special thanks to the kids at Blaine High School. Their Business Professionals of America class and their amazing teacher Holly Boisjolie were able to collect 845 coats.”
Over the 37 years of the drive, Pilgrim has collected and donated approximately 436,500 coats.
“It feels great to know we were able to help another 10,000 Minnesotans in 2022,” Dizon said.
With a high demand this year, distrution of the coats is going well, Dizon said.
“We will have helped over 53 organizations this year and have a long waiting list,” she said.
Through financial donations from the public, Pilgrim also purchased new coats which will be donated as part of the drive.
“We were able to purchase around 1,500 coats with monetary donations,” Dizon said. “With some frugal shopping, we averaged less than $17 per coat purchased.”
Dizon said the company expects the drive to continue into the future.
“We are looking forward to our 38th Coats For Kids Drive in Running mid September through mid October 2023,” she said.
