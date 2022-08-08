Petco Love invests in Ruff Start Rescue

(Submitted photo)

Ruff Start Rescue recently received a $7,000 grant investment from Petco Love. On June 30, Kelli Hanson, Ruff Start Rescue Marketing and Communications Manager, and Mackenzie Albrecht, Ruff Start Rescue Volunteer and Education Manager, accepted the check donation at the Maple Grove Petco.

Ruff Start Rescue received a $7,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of its lifesaving work for dogs, cats and critters. A celebration took place June 30 at the Maple Grove Petco location.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

