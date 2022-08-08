Petco Love invests in Ruff Start Rescue

Ruff Start Rescue recently received a $7,000 grant investment from Petco Love. On June 30, Kelli Hanson, Ruff Start Rescue Marketing and Communications Manager, and Mackenzie Albrecht, Ruff Start Rescue Volunteer and Education Manager, accepted the check donation at the Maple Grove Petco.
Ruff Start Rescue received a $7,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of its lifesaving work for dogs, cats and critters. A celebration took place June 30 at the Maple Grove Petco location.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.
“Our investment in Ruff Start Rescue is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
“The lifesaving work we do here at Ruff Start Rescue isn’t always easy, but it’s so important,” said Ruff Start Rescue Founder and Executive Director Azure Davis. “Equally critical are the donations that power our efforts. That’s why the investment from Petco Love is needed and valued. This is the support that fuels us to continue rescuing stray, neglected, abandoned, and surrendered animals in need AND finding these animals loving, forever homes.”
Ruff Start Rescue is a foster-based nonprofit animal rescue dedicated to connecting people and pets and saving at-risk animals in the Twin Cities and beyond. Ruff Start Rescue improves animal welfare through rescue and adoption and by providing education and resources for communities most in need. Ruff Start Rescue depends on its large network of volunteers, fosters and supporters who since 2010 have been rescuing stray, neglected, abandoned and surrendered animals. To learn more, adopt or become a volunteer, go to ruffstartrescue.org
