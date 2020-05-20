On May 12, the Champlin Police Department reported on social media that a resident had reported their pet lizard had gone missing.
The Facebook post stated: “A concerned citizen reported that his pet Asian Water Monitor lizard has crawled away from his house, and he’s hoping to get it back. We are told its like three feet long and good at climbing stuff, and it may become aggressive if backed into a corner. A brief Wikipedia search has informed us that it mostly likes to eat rodents and crocodile eggs (it’s obviously not from around here), so as long as you don’t have those things, you should be good. However, if you see it, please give us a call. Our community service officer has studied and trained diligently for years for this exact situation, and he is ready to take this creature safely into custody. Happy Tuesday!”
The lizard disappeared from the 500 block of Dayton Road.
The police updated its Facebook page on May 14 to inform the public the lizard’s name is Rex. Although, the lizard is three feet long, his body is the size of a squirrel.
As of press time (May 19) Rex has not be located.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.