Peacock roaming around Champlin returns home

Over the past week, Champlin city streets have turned into a life-sized game of Clue. The goal for residents? Finding Mrs. Peacock. The feathery friend has since returned home.
On June 20, Champlin Police were informed of a loose peacock near the 11000 block of Gettysburg Avenue N., according to the Champlin Police Department Facebook page. Since then, they have received five separate calls about the bird and returned it to its owner, only for the creature to escape again.
Deputy Police Chief Glen Schneider said the department informed the property owner that they violate a city ordinance by owning a peacock, although no formal citations have been issued. The property owners have said to police they are aware of the ordinance and are trying to train the peacock to stay on their land.
Schneider added that neighbors and other residents have found this peacock saga to be lighthearted and nothing to worry about. “It’s more amusement,” Schneider said. “I have not read any comments that anyone is upset.”
While Schneider said he and the department treat all police calls as important, the extravagant bird isn’t necessarily a top priority. “The peacock is not on our most-wanted list,” he joked.
