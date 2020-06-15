The eastbound I-94 to and from ramps at Maple Grove Parkway have been closed. Crews are working to resurface that portion of I-94.
This work is part of the MnDOT project that is making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, that includes more travel lanes, rebuilt bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2021.
The ramps to and from Maple Grove Parkway and eastbound I-94 will close. These ramp closures will continue through Sunday, July 26.
Here’s the detour for the ramp closures:
• Maple Grove Parkway to eastbound I-94 — Detour: Maple Grove Parkway to 93rd Avenue to Elm Creek Blvd. to Weaver Lake Road to eastbound I-94
• Eastbound I-94 to Maple Grove Parkway — Detour: Eastbound I-94 to eastbound Hwy 610 to Maple Grove Parkway
The closure is necessary to allow crews to resurface the ramps and improve pedestrian crossings.
WEAVER LAKE ROAD
Weaver Lake Road to eastbound I-94 loop ramp HOV lane closure begins June 22.
Starting Monday, June 22, the HOV lane (left lane) on the loop ramp from Weaver Lake Road to eastbound I-94 will close. Only westbound traffic on Weaver Lake Road has access to the loop ramp. All other traffic must use the eastbound I-94 entrance ramp on the south side of Weaver Lake Road.
This lane configuration will continue through Wednesday, July 22.
ST. MICHAEL TO CLEARWATER
Construction activities continue between St. Michael and Clearwater. Here’s what motorists can expect as they navigate these work zones:
• St. Michael to Monticello — Westbound I-94 lanes are shifted to the widened outside lanes between Hwy. 241 and exit 202. Two lanes are available at all times. These lane shifts will be in place through November while crews work to resurface eastbound I-94.
• Monticello to Clearwater — I-94 is intermittently reduced to a single lane in both directions between Hwy 25 and Hwy 24 through June. Crews plan to shift all four lanes of traffic to eastbound I-94 in July.
Motorists are asked to drive with care in work zones. Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution. Stay alert as work zones constantly change. Watch for workers and slow moving equipment. Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300. Minimize distractions behind the wheel. Be patient and expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
For more information about this project, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website at: mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.