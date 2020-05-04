Even though kids are not in the actual Oxbow Creek Elementary school building, students and staff are finding creative ways to stay connected. And this does not involve laptops or distance learning.
A few weeks ago, Oxbow Creek hosted a Teddy Bear Stuffed Animal Safari Challenge. Students were asked to place stuffed animals in their front yards for others to see between 3 and 5 p.m. on April 16. Families were then asked to take walks and see how many animals they could find in their neighborhoods.
Principal Melissa Monson has also been reading stories to the students on Facebook. Fifth grade teacher Keith Rose has shared his cooking recipe for mac and cheese. And Megan Davis, Oxbow math specialist, has been providing Marvelous Math Month jokes each weekday in April on Facebook.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.