Even though kids are not in the actual Oxbow Creek Elementary school building, students and staff are finding creative ways to stay connected. And this does not involve laptops or distance learning.

A few weeks ago, Oxbow Creek  hosted a Teddy Bear Stuffed Animal Safari Challenge. Students were asked to place stuffed animals in their front yards for others to see between 3 and 5 p.m. on April 16. Families were then asked to take walks and see how many animals they could find in their neighborhoods.

Principal Melissa Monson has also been reading stories to the students on Facebook. Fifth grade teacher Keith Rose has shared his cooking recipe for mac and cheese. And Megan Davis, Oxbow math specialist, has been providing Marvelous Math Month jokes each weekday in April on Facebook.

- Compiled by Alicia Miller

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments