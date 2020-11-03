The results are coming in for the Wright County Board District 4. As of 10:45 p.m., there are 20 of the 45 precincts reporting.
So far, Mary Wetter has a lead with 2,013 votes over incumbent Michael Potter with 1,430 votes.
Please check back for updates.
