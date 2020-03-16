Elm Creek Elementary School awards students each week as Outstanding Eagles. Each week, classrooms in kindergarten through fifth grade have student that receive a certificate, a picture hung on the wall near the main office and are recognized for SOARing at school. Soar means — Striving to do your best, Own your actions, Acting Responsibly and Ready to Learn.

