Elm Creek Elementary School awards students each week as Outstanding Eagles. Each week, classrooms in kindergarten through fifth grade have student that receive a certificate, a picture hung on the wall near the main office and are recognized for SOARing at school. Soar means — Striving to do your best, Own your actions, Acting Responsibly and Ready to Learn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.