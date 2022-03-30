Osseo wrestling celebrates season at awards banquet

The 2021-22 Osseo wrestling team. The Orioles finished second place in the conference, captured a third straight Droegemueller Cup victory, and had 12 section medalists, six state qualifiers, and three state place-winners.

 Dave Thune

The Osseo High School wrestling team celebrated the program’s 66th edition at their annual awards banquet March 15 at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion.

Season team highlights included a second-place finish in the conference, a third straight Droegemueller Cup victory, twelve section medalists, six state qualifiers, and three state place-winners. The Orioles were coached by Tony Castro, Scott Lewison, and Kenny Green.

The Varsity letter-Winners and awards for the 2021-22 are as follows.

Seniors

Peter Hollingshead:

State Entrant at 132 lbs. (Section Silver Medalist)

Named All-Conference and team’s Most Improved

Most Near Fall Points (64)

50 Career Wins Milestone (52 total)

Kenrick Kisch:

Section Bronze Medalist at 145 lbs.

Ken Droegemueller Award.

Top GPA on the team

John Lundstrom:

State Place-Winner (6th) and ‘All State’ at 152 lbs.

All-Conference.

50 Career Falls Milestone (62 total).

Career Wins (127) ~14th place on Osseo’s All-Time Wins list.

Team Captain.

Jacob Meissner:

State Champion and ‘All State’ at 220 lbs.

All-Conference.

Orioles’ Most Valuable.

150 Career Wins Milestone (177 total) ~3rd place on Osseo’s All-Time Wins list.

75 Career Falls Milestone (85 total).

Osseo All Time Records:

Most Season Takedowns (202)

Most Season Team Pts (236.5)

Team Captain (3yrs).

5x All-Conference.

4x State Entrant.

3x All-State.

2x State Champion.

Vincent Toleno:

State Entrant at 182 lbs

50 Career Wins Milestone (57 total).

Oliver Walker:

Participation Award Winner.

Aidan Wayne:

State Place-Winner (4th) and ‘All State’ at 195 lbs.

All-Conference.

100 Career Wins Milestone (108 total) ~20th place on Osseo’s All-Time Wins list.

75 Career Falls Milestone (82 total).

Most Falls (30).

Team Captain

2x All-Conference

2x State Entrant.

Juniors/Sophomores/Freshmen

Junior Matthew Grassie- Section Medalist at 170 lbs

Junior Devin Williams- Section Medalist 160 lbs.

Junior Vayo Kamara

Sophomore Alex True- Section Medalist at 120 lbs and All-Conference.

Freshman Jameson Kulseth- State Entrant at 113 lbs and All-Conference. Most Near Fall Points (64).

Freshman Carter Williams- Section Medalist at 138 lbs.

Managers

Senior Kenna Berends , senior Lilli Whitnah, junior Julia Wasgatt, and sophomore Ellie Meissner.

