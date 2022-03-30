Osseo wrestling celebrates season at awards banquet

The 2021-22 Osseo wrestling team. The Orioles finished second place in the conference, captured a third straight Droegemueller Cup victory, and had 12 section medalists, six state qualifiers, and three state place-winners.
The Osseo High School wrestling team celebrated the program’s 66th edition at their annual awards banquet March 15 at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion.
Season team highlights included a second-place finish in the conference, a third straight Droegemueller Cup victory, twelve section medalists, six state qualifiers, and three state place-winners. The Orioles were coached by Tony Castro, Scott Lewison, and Kenny Green.
The Varsity letter-Winners and awards for the 2021-22 are as follows.
Seniors
Peter Hollingshead:
State Entrant at 132 lbs. (Section Silver Medalist)
Named All-Conference and team’s Most Improved
Most Near Fall Points (64)
50 Career Wins Milestone (52 total)
Kenrick Kisch:
Section Bronze Medalist at 145 lbs.
Ken Droegemueller Award.
Top GPA on the team
John Lundstrom:
State Place-Winner (6th) and ‘All State’ at 152 lbs.
All-Conference.
50 Career Falls Milestone (62 total).
Career Wins (127) ~14th place on Osseo’s All-Time Wins list.
Team Captain.
Jacob Meissner:
State Champion and ‘All State’ at 220 lbs.
All-Conference.
Orioles’ Most Valuable.
150 Career Wins Milestone (177 total) ~3rd place on Osseo’s All-Time Wins list.
75 Career Falls Milestone (85 total).
Osseo All Time Records:
Most Season Takedowns (202)
Most Season Team Pts (236.5)
Team Captain (3yrs).
5x All-Conference.
4x State Entrant.
3x All-State.
2x State Champion.
Vincent Toleno:
State Entrant at 182 lbs
50 Career Wins Milestone (57 total).
Oliver Walker:
Participation Award Winner.
Aidan Wayne:
State Place-Winner (4th) and ‘All State’ at 195 lbs.
All-Conference.
100 Career Wins Milestone (108 total) ~20th place on Osseo’s All-Time Wins list.
75 Career Falls Milestone (82 total).
Most Falls (30).
Team Captain
2x All-Conference
2x State Entrant.
Juniors/Sophomores/Freshmen
Junior Matthew Grassie- Section Medalist at 170 lbs
Junior Devin Williams- Section Medalist 160 lbs.
Junior Vayo Kamara
Sophomore Alex True- Section Medalist at 120 lbs and All-Conference.
Freshman Jameson Kulseth- State Entrant at 113 lbs and All-Conference. Most Near Fall Points (64).
Freshman Carter Williams- Section Medalist at 138 lbs.
Managers
Senior Kenna Berends , senior Lilli Whitnah, junior Julia Wasgatt, and sophomore Ellie Meissner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.