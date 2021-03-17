The Oriole Wrestlers advanced to the Section 5AAA semi-finals with a (66-0) shut-out over Robbinsdale Armstrong, before being eliminated by eventual section champion and state ‘final four’ qualifier STMA (65-12) on Wednesday, March 10, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The Knights went on to defeat Wayzata for the section title and section 6 champion Waconia in the state preliminary round on Saturday. Osseo finished with an overall 17-15 dual meet record and will head back to STMA for section individuals on Wednesday (3-17).
Osseo’s returning state place-winners Jacob Meissner and Jagger Schack improved their records with two wins apiece, respectively at 220 and 285. Meissner, ranked fifth at 195, added a technical fall against Armstrong and a traditional pin over STMA while Schack (second rated at 285) accepted a forfeit from the Falcons and later scored a first period pin over the Knights.
Also in the state’s (3A) ‘Top 10’ rankings are John Lundstrom (#9 @138) and Dylan Schultz (#6 @145).
“The kids have battled through a tough schedule and tough circumstances,” said coach Scott Lewison. “They are now ready to put their hard work into action at sections and state.”
Orioles projected section individual seeds are: Schack (Sr) 31-1, Meissner (Jr) 31-1, Schultz (Sr) 27-2, Lundstrom (Jr) 26-6, Aidan Wayne (Jr) 24-8, Thomas Cornell (Sr) 19-13, Connor Spanier (Sr) 16-14 and Dylan Jackson (So) 17-15.
Next up for the Orioles are the Section 5AAA Individuals at STMA on Wednesday, March 17.
Section 5AAA Team Tournament
Quarter-finals
Osseo 66, Robbinsdale Armstrong 0
Osseo match winners:
106 – Jameson Kulseth (O) over (RA) by Forfeit.
120 – Alexander True (O) over Eli Heteen (RA) by Major Dec. 11-2.
126 – Connor Spanier (O) over Devin Ankeny (RA) by Dec. 11-6.
132 – Peter Hollingshead (O) over Ian Anderson (RA) by Fall 0:49.
138 – John Lundstrom (O) over Sam Cybyske (RA) by Fall 1:24.
145 – Dylan Schultz (O) over Avery Oseth (RA) by Fall 0:08.
152 – Dylan Jackson (O) over Brendon Ha (RA) by Fall 1:04.
160 – Thomas Cornell (O) over Amauri Easley (RA) by Fall 3:00.
170 – Vincent Toleno (O) over Noah Lindgren (RA) by Fall 1:03.
182 – Aidan Wayne (O) over Ethan Imbach (RA) by Fall 0:55.
220 – Jacob Meissner (O) over Sean Wright (RA) by Tech-Fall 16-1.
285 – Jagger Schack (O) over (RA) by Forfeit.
Semi-finals
St. Michael-Albertville 65, Osseo 12
Osseo match winners:
220 – Meissner (O) over Ethan Yantes (STMA) by Fall 3:12
285 – Schack (O) over Titus Johnson (STMA) by Fall 0:51
