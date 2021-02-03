The Black and Orange hosted Robbinsdale-Armstrong and St. Michael-Albertville on Friday, Jan. 29, topping the Falcons 51-28, before dropping the nightcap to third ranked STMA 60-21. On Saturday, Jan. 30, the team traveled to Anoka High School where they dropped both duals, falling 58-18 to the 10th rated Tornados and 55-21 to 9th ranked (2A) Princeton.
“Another tough week,” said co-head coach Tony Castro. Osseo is currently 3-2 in the conference and 4-7 overall, with five of those losses to top 10 teams.
Three Orioles recorded perfect records for the weekend. Juniors Aidan Wayne (182) and Jacob Meissner (195), along with senior Jagger Schack (275) each went 4-0. Wayne, a section bronze medalist last year, scored three first period falls and a decision to improve to 8-3, including six falls. Meissner, a returning all stater and section champ, also recorded three falls and a walk-over to move to 10-1, with 7 falls and a tech. Schack, an all state medalist a year ago, kept his unbeaten season intact, matching Wayne and Meissner with three falls, along with an uncontested win to reach 11-0 with 8 falls.
Senior Dylan Schultz (ranked 6th at 145) was handed his first loss by STMA’s Jed Wester (#3 at 152) by injury time and was sidelined on Saturday. Schultz, now 7-1 with three falls and a tech, is listed as “questionable” for this week.
Junior John Lundstrom (138) also suffered his first set-back of the campaign, dropping a decision to Anoka’s third rated Carter Bann. Lundstrom, a 2020 section bronze medalist, continues his strong run adding three more victories, with two pins to improve to 10-1, including 6 falls.
Jan. 29 at Osseo
Osseo 51, Robbinsdale Armstrong 28
Osseo match winners:
106: Gavin Jackson over (RAHS) by forfeit
113: Jameson Kulseth over (RAHS) by forfeit
138: John Lundstrom over Courtney Dickerson (RAHS) by fall 1:10
145: Dylan Jackson over (RAHS) by Forfeit
152: Dylan Schultz over Brendon Ha (RAHS) by fall 1:05
160: Caidon Williams over Diego Terriquez (RAHS) by Dec 11-5
182: Aidan Wayne over Noah Lindgren (RAHS) by fall 0:35
195: Jacob Meissner over Joseph Longen (RAHS) by fall 1:28
285: Jagger Schack over Andrew Hunter (RAHS) by fall 1:46
St. Michael-Albertville 60, Osseo 21
Osseo match winners:
138: Lundstrom over Eli Davis (STMA) by Dec 5-2
182: Wayne over Tyson Hentges (STMA) by fall 0:58
195: Meissner over Marcus Mueller (STMA) by fall 2:49
285: Schack over Owen Barthel (STMA) by fall 3:05
Jan. 30 AT Anoka
Anoka 58, Osseo 18
Osseo match winners:
182: Wayne over Jaden Burandt (Anoka) by fall 1:36
195: Meissner over Sean Jordan (Anoka) by aall 2:24
285: Schack over (Anoka) by forfeit
Princeton 52, Osseo 21
Osseo match winners:
138: Lundstrom over Parker Adkins (PRIN) by fall 3:25
182: Wayne over Zach Marshall (PRIN) by Dec 14-8
195: Meissner over (PRIN) by forfeit
285: Schack over Jackson Berry (PRIN) by fall 2:46
Next up
The Orioles will play Thursday, Feb. 4, at Osseo vs Andover and (#4) Wayzata. The play again Friday, Feb. 5, at Hopkins vs Hopkins and Minneapolis North.
