Osseo placed seventh out of 19 schools in a tough field at the Eastridge “Rucus Jan. 25. Second rated STMA won the team title in a tough field ahead of (3-A) top 20 Waconia and Anoka.
The Orioles also scored a pair conference dual meet victories over Champlin Park and Robbinsdale Armstrong at the Osseo Tri Jan. 23.
“We had strong performances during the tri, but it was a humbling experience during the tournament,” said first-year Osseo head coach Tony Castro. “We will continue to work on the things we need to improve on.”
Eastridge Tournament
Four Orioles placed in the top six, paced by Jagger Schack’s second place finish at 220. Schack, currently ranked 5th in the 3-A State ratings, advanced on a first round bye, followed by a fall over STMA and a major decision over Anoka, before dropping a hard fought final match to Monticello’s Jesse Midas, fifth rated (2-A). Jagger improved his season record to 19-3.
Sophomores John Lundstrom (120) and Jacob Meissner (170) both rebounded from quarter-final losses to earn consolation (fifth place) titles. Lundstrom improved to 19-7 with three straight victories and four wins on the day, including two falls, a major and a finals ultimate tie-breaker over Waconia. Meissner also finished with three straight wins, with two decisions and a fall over Mahtomedi in his final match, moving his season record to 20-5. Meissner’s only set-back was a decision against a Wisconsin state rated opponent from Baldwin-Woodville.
Other Osseo point scorers were: Conner Spanier (106) sixth with two falls, Jack White (132) with two wins and one fall, Dylan Jackson (138) and Thomas Cornell (145) and Trey Williams (220) with one fall and Aidan Wayne (182) with two falls.
Osseo Tri
The Orioles won 22 of 28 individual matches, with 15 falls in the tri to improve their conference record to 5-1, 8-5 overall.
Osseo 64, Champlin Park 12
Osseo Varsity match winners:
113: Spanier (Dec 8-3) 120: Peter Hollingshead (Fall 1:52)
126: Lundstrom (Fall 0:57) 132: White (MD 11-2)
145: Malik Williams (Fall 2:59) 152: Cornell (Fall 2:26)
160: Caidon Williams (Fall 2:32) 170: Wayne (Fall 1:52)
182: Meissner (Fall 1:12) 195: Jahleel Moore (Fall 3:29)
220: Schack (Dec 9-4) 285: Williams (Fall 1:42)
Osseo 58, Robbinsdale Armstrong 21
Osseo Varsity match winners:
113: Hollingshead (Fall 0:48) 120: Lundstrom (Fall 3:47)
132: Ethan Davis (For.) 138: White (MD 18-7) 152: M. Williams (Fall 5:17)
160: C. Williams (Fall 0:14) 170: Wayne (For.) 182: Meissner (Fall 3:06)
220: Schack (Fall 2:30) 285: T. Williams (For.)
The Orioles next host Rogers Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. It will be Senior Night.
They also enter the Orono Tournament Saturday, Feb. 1, at 9 a.m.
