Osseo wrestlers place fifth at Chanhassen Tourney

Osseo seniors John Lundstrom (far left), the 152-pound Champion, Aidan Wayne (center), 195 Champion, and Jacob Meissner, 220 lbs Champion, pose after the Chanhassen “Ethan Herman Memorial” Tournament Saturday, Dec. 11. (Photo courtesy of Rachael Meissner)
The Oriole matmen completed their second week of competition with 99.5 points and a fifth-place finish among 17 teams at the Chanhassen “Ethan Herman Memorial” Tournament Saturday, Dec. 11.
Wayzata won the team title with 188 points, followed by Owatonna (167.5) and Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield (139.5).
On Dec. 8, Osseo hosted Totino-Grace in a conference dual with the eighth ranked Class 2A Eagles coming out on top 43 to 30. In the 138-pound class, senior Peter Hollingshead defeated Johnathan Weikel by fall at 2:36, and in the 145 class, senior Kenrick Kisch topped Michael Varner by fall at 1:53. Then in the 152 class, senior John Lundstrom beat Gherig Burnes by fall at 0:57.
Junior Devin Williams defeated Alex Temple by fall at 4:00 in the 160 class, and senior Jacob Meissner topped Mac Bouwman by fall at 1:22 in the 195 class.
TOURNAMENT INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
Osseo’s three seniors won titles at the Ken Droegemueller Invitational a week earlier, and then followed up with gold medal performances once again on Saturday at Chanhassen.
Lundstrom left no doubt in claiming the 152-pound title after opening with a (10-2) major decision over Dawson Varpness of Glencoe-Lester Prairie and a fall at 5:50 over Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield’s Shelby Fischer Lund before scoring a solid (6-1) championship decision over Romer Pugh of Irondale.
Aidan Wayne advanced at 195 with first period falls over Owatonna’s Benjamin Schwartz (1:19) and Wayzata’s Chase Ullom in 54 seconds en route to a 3-0 decision over Macray Klohs of Buffalo in the title round.
Jacob Meissner pinned down the 220 class after receiving a bye to the semis where he scored a fall at 4:22 over Riley Butcher of Glencoe-Lester Prairie, before pinning Mankato West’s Joshua Allen at 1:41 in the final.
PLACE-WINNERS
Jameson Kulseth (sixth place at 120) with one fall, Peter Hollingshead (sixth place at 138) with two falls, and Vincent Toleno (sixth place at 170) with one fall and a decision.
Individual state ratings as of Dec. 10: Lundstrom sixth at 152, Wayne fifth at 195, Meissner first at 220.
NEXT UP
Osseo hosts District rival Park Center in a conference dual Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m., which is also Osseo Wrestling Alumni Night. All alumni are welcome.
