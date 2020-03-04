Osseo sophomore Jacob Meissner and junior Jagger Schack highlighted their seasons by earning individual state tournament medals this past weekend at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Both reached the medal podium with fourth place finishes.
Meissner won his preliminary match at the 170-pound class by a major decision (13-3) over Hasting’s Garrett Beying, followed by a quarterfinal (9-1) major decision over Jaden Dukes of Lakeville South to advance to the semis. There, Meissner ran into eventual state champion Max McEnelly of Waconia and lost by a fall at 3:56.
Meissner wrestled back to earn a 5-3 decision over Andover’s Mitchell Nolan and a spot in the third place final where he came up short against Josh Oathoudt of Faribault in a hard fought 4-3 decision. He completed his season with a record of 33-7, including 17 falls.
Schack won his opening match at 220 pounds by a 3-2 decision over Tyler Nibelung of Anoka, followed by a dramatic third period come-from-behind 4-3 win over Deonte Bryant of Hopkins, before falling in the semi-finals by a (9-1) major decision to Brainerd’s Cade Barrett. Schack then wrestled back to claim a 4-2 decision over Antonio Davis of Park before being edged in a 3-1 overtime decision by Shakopee’s Tommy Johnson.
Schack finished his season with a 34-7 record, including 16 falls.
Meissner and Schack were pleased with achieving their goals of reaching the podium together.
“It was a whole different experience going to state this year,” Meissner said. “Jagger and I set our goals together and after making it last year, we set our sights on the podium this year. It’s great to achieve that together and next season we’ll be shooting higher. Our head coach Tony Castro has brought a new enthusiasm to the program, along with Coach Scotty (Scott Lewison), who’s been with us since youth wrestling, along with coaches Kenny Green and alumni Andrew Lanners, have made it a great season. It was also a huge bonus to have Carson’s support (Osseo alumni Carson Brolsma -UofM 2019 national qualifier). He inspires us all.”
“Jake and I both had the same goal going into state and it was to place,” Schack said. “Next year our goal is to win state. I had a great time wrestling at the XCEL and I’m grateful for our coaches who helped Jake and I get on the podium. I’m also glad to have another year to wrestle at Osseo. It’s been a great experience and the atmosphere is amazing.”
Also representing Osseo was junior Caidon Williams at 152 pounds. Making his first trip to state, Williams was eliminated on Friday after two rounds but gained valuable experience.
