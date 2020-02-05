Osseo wrestlers endure busy week

The Osseo wrestling team won two of three duals and placed fifth in an invitational last week.
The Orioles placed fifth out of 15 schools at the Orono Invitational Feb. 1. Earlier in the week, they traveled to Edina where they defeated the Hornets 65-15 and Minneapolis Southwest 73-0. The Orioles dropped a home meet against Rogers 45-27. The Orioles now stand at 5-2 in the conference and 10-6 overall.
Orono Invitational
Jagger Schack advanced to the championship finals of an invitational for the fourth time in four appearances this season, following a silver-medalist finish at 220. Schack scored first period falls over Dassel-Cokato and Totino-Grace, before battling Orono’s returning state 2-A champion Danny Striggow in the final. It was a one-point match through two periods before his opponent got the upper hand in the final period. The junior standout improves to 26-4, including 13 falls.
Jack White also advanced to the title round to claim a silver at 132, with wins over Park of Cottage Grove (by tech-fall), Columbia Heights and Totino-Grace. The senior came up short in his final, after going the distance with Dassel-Cokato’s Jerry Simes. White improves to 20-8, with seven falls and three tech falls.
Aidan Wayne earned bronze medalist honors at 182, recording three falls. He opened with a pin over Orono before suffering his only set-back in the semis against DC. Wayne wrestled-back strong, scoring a fall over Benilde-St. Margaret’s and overcoming a five-point deficit for the pin over Park in his third-place final. The angular sophomore improves to 19-7 on the season, with 15 falls and one tech fall.
Also placing for Osseo were: Dylan Jackson, fourth at 138 with a major decision; Caidon Williams, fourth at 152 with one fall; John Lundstrom, fifth at 126 with three wins (a fall and a tech fall.
Other match winners: Connor Spanier (113) one fall, Thomas Cornell (145) one fall, Jacobe Jackson (160) one fall, Trey Williams (285) two wins with one fall.
New Prague won the team title followed by Dassel-Cokato and TG.
Jan. 29 at Edina
Osseo 62 Edina 15
Osseo match winners:
106: Alexander True (fall 1:01), 113: Peter Hollingshead (forfeit), 120: Spanier (fall 4:59), 132: White (tech fall 15-0 3:34), 138: Dylan Jackson (fall 0:25), 145: Cornell (tech fall 17-2 5:24), 160: J. Jackson (fall 2:41),170: Wayne (tech fall 19-2 4:47), 182: Jacob Meissner (forfeit), 220: Schack (forfeit), 285: T. Williams (fall 1:25).
Osseo 73 Minneapolis Southwest 0
Osseo match winners:
106: True (fall 1:07), 113: Hollingshead (9-7), 120: Spanier (forfeit), 126: Lundstrom (5-0), 132: White (fall 1:08), 138: D. Jackson (forfeit), 145: Cornell (fall 0:41), 152: C. Williams (fall 0:25), 160: J. Jackson (forfeit), 170: Wayne (forfeit), 182: Meissner (6-1),195: Jahleel Moore (forfeit), 220: Schack (14-6), 285: T. Williams (forfeit).
Jan. 31 at OHS
Rogers 45 Osseo 27
Osseo match winners:
138: D. Jackson (12-7), 152: C. Williams (fall 1:44), 170: Meissner (fall 1:28), 220: Schack (fall 0:42), 285: T. Williams (fall 1:22).
The Orioles next host a Conference Crossover Dual Friday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m.
