The unofficial results are in the race for Osseo mayor and two seats on the City Council.

Mayor Duane Poppe has been reelected with 49.75% of the votes. Challengers Mark Regan had 27.09% of the votes and Kathleen Gette had 22.17% of the votes.

In the race for two seats on the council, voters have elected Alicia Vickerman (39.34% of the votes) and incumbent Harold Johnson (35.45% of the votes). Kenny Nelson received 23.56% of the votes.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments