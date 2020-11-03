The unofficial results are in the race for Osseo mayor and two seats on the City Council.
Mayor Duane Poppe has been reelected with 49.75% of the votes. Challengers Mark Regan had 27.09% of the votes and Kathleen Gette had 22.17% of the votes.
In the race for two seats on the council, voters have elected Alicia Vickerman (39.34% of the votes) and incumbent Harold Johnson (35.45% of the votes). Kenny Nelson received 23.56% of the votes.
