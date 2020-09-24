Osseo volleyball coach thrilled to resume play

In what could be called a surprising and certainly unprecedented reversal, the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors on Monday, Sept. 21, voted to have football and volleyball seasons this fall.
The emergency board meeting was called by Chair Blaine Novak after increasing pressure from players and parents who wanted the season to be played in the fall rather than in the spring – which the board voted to do in a meeting last month due to health concerns related to COVID-19. A Facebook group called “Let Them Play MN” had more than 18,000 signatures pushing for the resumption of football and volleyball as of last week.
In a survey to member schools that was revealed by the MSHSL on Monday morning 80% of schools preferred fall football over the spring option. For volleyball, 76% were in favor of resuming competition now. Minnesota was the only state in the Upper-Midwest to not have football and volleyball fall seasons before Monday.
In the spring, the board voted 12-6 to postpone football until spring. The initial volleyball vote was 9-9 but it was eventually decided to delay that, as well.
On the surface, the reversals came fairly quickly and without much discussion as some expected. With the league board not scheduled to meet again until Oct. 1, the board felt it was important to not delay the decision fearing the fall season would last well into December.
VOLLEYBALL COACH THRILLED
The fall volleyball issue passed by a 14-4 margin and came after less than 30 minutes of discussion. The season will consist of 14 dual matches with post-season options still undecided.
Practice will start on Monday, Sept. 28 and will continue for two weeks with the first competition scheduled for the week of Oct. 8.
“Back in August, I was bummed to not have a season. You work so hard in the off season to get ready for the girls to have a great season,” said Osseo volleyball coach Mandi Burian, who is entering her sixth season with the Orioles. “I had a feeling that it could get canceled or postponed but thought things were going very well during the summer. We were running safe practices all summer long and even playing in some Sunday scrimmages against other schools.
“The girls were great at following the rules wearing masks in and out of the gym and keeping our distance from each other when possible. When I heard the news in August, I was grateful that the entire season was not canceled and at least we would have a chance to play in the spring. It was nice that we were not the only sport affected and that football was also in the same boat.”
The six players on the court for each team will not be required to wear masks, though players on the bench, coaches and other personnel will be required to wear masks.
Like swimming and diving, parents and fans will not be able to attend as no one will be allowed into the gymnasium. That said, Burian is thankful her and the team have a chance for a season.
“It will be interesting not having fans,” Burian said. “Osseo prides itself in having a great student section. We definitely have a home-court advantage and love playing in front of the noise and crowd. Our fans would even travel well. We will miss them. As a parent myself, I also feel for those parents unable to attend live games. I worry about technology issues and having the personnel to get our games out to the fans virtually.”
With no assurance of a season a week ago, the Osseo girls, Burian said, will be happy for the chance to have a “normal” season despite the extra work the virus has caused. The likelihood of teams being in mid-season form immediately is small, but Burian believes there is enough a practice window to get the team playing at a top-notch level.”
Jody Redman, Associate Director at the MSHSL, made both pro and con points for having volleyball while saying having these activities in the fall will help with facility issues. Tradition was among the biggest reasons to keep things in the fall, along with less crossover with athletes who participate in fall and spring sports.
Osseo finished 20-8 last season in a highly competitive Northwest Suburban Conference. Maple Grove finished 17-9 in 2020.
“I am very anxious about having a season now,” Burian said. “There is so much prep work that gets put into the season during the off season. I have to now get everything done in a week. The girls are not as ready as they would have been if we started in August. I also worry about if the girls will be willing to put their other new commitments aside to come back to volleyball.
“I have some girls that joined another fall sport, joined fall Junior Olympic volleyball, or even got a job. Overall I am excited to get back with my girls, but I know that the next week or two will be busy and uncertain.”
The board also passed a resolution to allow the state’s adapted soccer programs to have eight practice sessions this fall, though no competitions will be allowed.
Discussion on plans for winter sports did not take place on Monday and are expected to be addressed at the next board meeting on Oct. 1.
FOOTBALL EASILY PASSES
By a 15-3 vote, the football season will resume with practice on Monday, Sept. 28, and will include a six-game regular season starting on Oct. 9-10. There will be a two-week post-season with a to-be-determined format, though a state tournament appears unlikely.
What post-season there is will likely be localized to sections and districts. There were several motions that were amended during the process with some members pushing for the season to start earlier and several discussions on initial postseason plans.
Those skeptical of playing raised uncertainty on how the virus spreads and the severity of how it affects students as main concerns.
“There is a tipping point for safe activity. Determining which side of that continuum football and volleyball will fall without data will be difficult,” said Bill Robers, Chair of the MSHSL’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. “The challenge is to find an acceptable risk strategy somewhere between complete self-isolation and an unsafe health environment for players and staff. The team sports and physical activity experience continues to evolve and there is potential for negative outcomes if we are not careful with our decision-making.
“Overall data is evolving. (and there isn’t) much data at high school level, from a medical perspective, much to go on. We’re facing a difficult decision. From our perspective, (changing to fall from spring), it hasn’t changed much.”
Maple Grove is coming off a 5-5 season in 2020. Osseo finished 2-7.
