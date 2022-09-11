Osseo United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 18. The celebration will begin with a worship service at 9:30 a.m. at the church, 16 Second Ave. SE in Osseo.

Following service there will be a time of fellowship and a lunch served. From 2 to 4 p.m., there will be an All-Church Celebration that is open to all.

