Osseo United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 18. The celebration will begin with a worship service at 9:30 a.m. at the church, 16 Second Ave. SE in Osseo.
Following service there will be a time of fellowship and a lunch served. From 2 to 4 p.m., there will be an All-Church Celebration that is open to all.
“I am very excited that our church has been serving the Osseo community for 100 years,” said Sue Goebel, chair of the centennial committee. “Our church started in 1922 with 47 members. Our theme is, ‘Celebrating 100 years of Faith: Past, Present and Future.’”
Past clergy and other honored guests will be attending the service and celebration event.
The All-Church Celebration will feature activities for the children, popcorn, ice cream, coffee and lemonade.
“Our program will start at 3 p.m. and feature the burying of a time capsule. We are placing items in the capsule that represent our church and that a future congregation may find interesting,” said Goebel. “I’m anxious to see what the congregation wants our future generation to know about us.”
The history of Osseo Methodist Church began in the early 1900s when a small band of Christians began meeting together in their homes. They would form the nucleus of what would become Osseo Methodist Church. In the fall of 1911, planning began for a Sunday school for the unchurched people in the community.
When attendance grew large, they moved to the old Masonic Hall on Central Ave. In 1920, plans to build a church were made. Ground for the new building was broken May 26, 1922. The First Methodist Episcopal Church, located on Broadway and Second Ave, was dedicated Nov. 5, 1922.
As church enrollment continued to increase, a new building cornerstone was laid. The new building, just to the south of the original church was dedicated Jan. 8, 1961.
In 1977, the old church building was razed and an education wing with nine rooms was added. The congregation is now known as Osseo United Methodist Church.
All are invited to attend as we celebrate 100 years of service to the community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.