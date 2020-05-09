Drive-in Sunday church services are the answer of Osseo United Methodist Church to the social distancing world we are in right now.
Each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on AM Radio 1110 Pastor Wes Gabel conducts worship services to all people — in their vehicles — who come to the church parking lot or who are within a two-block area of the church at 16 Second Ave. S.E., Osseo.
It is an enlightening and unique opportunity. The church has a low power AM radio station that has had excellent results.
At the end of the service, people can drive in the safety their cars to the church office entrance to receive a sealed communion cup and wafer. Recently the church also offered face masks for anyone to take home.
Those coming to church can enjoy the service in casual style inside their vehicles, keeping to the social distancing standards.
Drive-in services will continue in this manner for the foreseeable future.
The Sunday service program is available on the church website osseoumc.org or by calling the church office at 763-425-2923 to have it emailed to anyone interested.
More information about video conferencing activities at the church and drive-in services is available by calling the church office at 763-425-2923 or by visiting the church on Facebook: facebook.com/osseoumc
