As of now, the city of Osseo and Osseo Police Department are still planning on Night to Unite happening Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The city and police have canceled the city wide/centralized party for this year. “We will be going back to individual block parties, like we have held in years past,” Osseo Police Officer Tony Mortinson said.
If anyone would like to host a block party this year, they can register their party with Mortinson. Registering will ensure police and fire respond to each party. Registration forms can be obtained online at discoverosseo.com under the police page or they can be picked up at the Osseo Police Department in person.
Registration needs to be filled out and returned by Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the end of the day and they can be emailed to tmortinson@ci.osseo.mn.us, faxed to Osseo PD at 763-424-4616 or dropped off in person.
Anyone with additional questions can email Mortinson.
