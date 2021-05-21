The city of Osseo has decided to have its Night to Unite celebration this August. The event will be Tuesday, Aug. 3.
This year, there will only be individual block parties. The city plans to return the centralized city-wide party format in 2022. This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the residents.
Night to Unite is designed to: Get to know one another in the neighborhood, build neighborhood involvement by bringing police and communities together, and bring awareness to crime prevention and local law enforcement efforts.
Any residents looking to host a block party for Night to Unite, can get an application at the city’s website discoverosseo.com under police department and special programs. Applications must be returned to the Osseo Police Department.
Anyone with questions can contact Officer Mortinson at 763-424-5444 or via email at tmortinson@ci.osseo.mn.us
