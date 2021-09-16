Students in the Osseo Area School District headed back to the classroom on Wednesday, Sept. 8. With backpacks and smiles on hand, children in grades kindergarten to 12th grade started off the 2021-22 school year. Here are a few pictures from several Maple Grove and Osseo schools.

