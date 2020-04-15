The annual Osseo Fire Department Relief Association’s annual Easter Egg Hunt had to be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that did not stop the Easter Bunny from coming to Osseo with bags full of goodies. On Saturday, April 11, the Easter Bunny was escorted through Osseo on the 1929 REO Speedwagon fire truck in a line of fire trucks and police squads all to deliver eggs this year.

According to Osseo Fire Chief Mike Phenow, “In total, we had 16 firefighters and two police officers participate. We had four (active) fire trucks, two police squads, and the 1929 REO Speedwagon fire truck.”

In a two-hour time span, the Easter Bunny delivered 200 bags to 85 addresses. Each of the bags contained a home fire safety checklist, a fire department recruiting flier, a cooking fire safety pamphlet, a fire safety coloring book, stickers, and about 20 plastic eggs filled with candy and toys.

