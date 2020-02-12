Osseo Senior High will open its doors to the community for “Osseo Speaks: A Black History Month Showcase”

Friday, Feb. 14.

This scholar-driven event honors the historic contributions of the past, while fostering a better present and shining optimism on our future.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a community dinner followed by a showcase with performances by Osseo Senior High scholars and guest artists centered around celebrating Black culture, innovators and contributors in history. There will also be curated art exhibits featuring the creative work of Osseo Senior High scholars.

The event is free and open to all students, families and community members.

For more information on the event, email OSH@district279.org or call 763-391-8500.

