An Osseo Area Schools educator is among 25 teachers statewide who were selected as semifinalists for the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.
Jessica Stewart teaches social studies at Osseo Senior High and was recently chosen by a panel of community leaders to continue to the next phase of the competition. Throughout the next month, the panel will review semifinalists’ video submissions and take a second look at their portfolios.
Approximately 10 finalists will be named this spring, with the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year being announced later this year. Because of safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year ceremony, originally scheduled for May 2 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, will be postponed until further notice.
The Minnesota Teacher of the Year program is organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota and receives support from several other organizations and businesses.
Candidates for the award include prekindergarten through grade 12, early childhood, and adult basic education teachers at public and private schools statewide.
