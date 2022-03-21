Osseo Senior High students put on Osseo Speaks showcase

(Photo courtesy of Osseo Area School District)

Students from Osseo Senior High School celebrated black excellence during the Osseo Speaks showcase last month.

Osseo Speaks, a Black History Month showcase that celebrates black excellence, was put on by students at Osseo Senior High School Feb. 28. Due to COVID-19, the event was scaled down, but that didn’t stop students from having a meaningful event.

“This event is entirely organic in nature based on these students’ power and influence,” said Sara Vernig, principal of OSH.

The event began with the singing of the Black National Anthem. The students read various poems, including “My Skin is My Logo” and “Hey Black Child” by Maya Angelou.

The event also included a fashion show featuring traditional outfits from black culture around the world, with the students making the stage their catwalk. Groups of students put on many dance performances.

The students put on skits honoring black women who fought for Civil Rights while celebrating the changes they are making themselves, as well as a “My Hair is not a Crime” demonstration.

Despite taking place after school, the auditorium was packed with their fellow students, who swarmed the stage to take pictures and deafened the room with their cheers of support for their peers.

“This event showcases black love, joy, pride, culture and black history month,” the students said while welcoming all of their fellow classmates and teachers to the event.

