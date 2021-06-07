Five Osseo Senior High School students recently reflected on their most memorable moments from high school and looked forward to plans after graduation. The Press worked with the staff at Osseo Senior to gather and compile the information. Each of the senior’s responses are below.
Graduating seniors from Osseo Senior High School will take the stage during commencement at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13. The ceremony will be at the 3M Arena at Mariucci, 1901 Fourth St. S.E., Minneapolis.
1. What is your most memorable learning experience during your high school career?
Charley Sawicky — My most memorable learning experience was taking business classes with Ms. Cao.
Matia Solomon — The most memorable learning experience of my high school career would be my entire sophomore year actually. I really struggled with my mental health during that time, and it took a lot for me to persist past the academic (and non-academic) sources of adversity I was facing. That was the time where I learned that the only thing in my control was my ability to give something 100%. I learned how to let go of things that weren’t in my control, and that was a very important lesson I carried with me throughout the rest of high school.
Josiah Tusler — My favorite learning experience in my high school career was making a comedic video in French 2 about “The Day in the Life of Josiah” in French.
Nicholas Trzynka — The Research Essay from AP English 11. That was next level research and essay-writing. I remember leaving a Pep Fest early to get my sources finished and turned in.
Alanna Worrall — My most memorable learning experience at OSH was during the OEC Fall Camp in my Junior year. I was able to make several new friends and gain practical experiences that will help me become a better healthcare professional.
2. What advice would you give to an incoming freshman to maximize their high school experience?
Sawicky — My advice to incoming freshmen is to get involved in your community and in the school. Also work hard and get good grades because it really pays off when applying to college.
Solomon — Don’t overwhelm yourself stressing about the future. Yes, keep it in mind, create goals, both short term and long term, then work towards them gradually, but don’t place an unnecessary amount of stress on yourself by worrying about every detail of the next four years. Enjoy yourself, make friends, and engage in your community. Remember to take care of your mental health, and ask all the questions in the world. High school is your time to shape your goals and visions, so yes, it can be stressful, but take it step by step. You got this!
Tusler — My recommendation to freshman is to seek out the new, expanding opportunities at Osseo whether it’s new concurrent courses or new clubs and sports.
Trzynka — Make friends in all of your classes. Hard classes are better and more enjoyable if you know everyone in your class.
Worrall — Don’t procrastinate. Tackle your work as you get your assignments.
3. What are you future plans after graduation?
Sawicky — My plans for after high school is to attend the College of Saint Benedict and major in business. I am also participating in the US Army ROTC program there.
Solomon — Over the summer, I will be providing some service in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. After that, I will attend the University of Minnesota (Twin Cities), where I will be majoring in human physiology and minoring in psychology.
Tusler — I am planning to play football and pursue a physics major at Carleton College.
Trzynka — I’m attending Concordia College in Moorhead to study political science
Worrall — I am attending the University of Minnesota Mankato (MNSU) in the fall of 2021 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in alcohol and drug studies. The completion of my major will provide me the coursework needed to obtain my Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor (LADC) credential in Minnesota. I will be combining the required coursework for my major with courses needed for a pre-medical background, and hope to continue on to Mayo Medical School following my undergraduate studies to become a physician.
