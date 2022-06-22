Osseo Senior High student named a Hennepin Theater Trust Triple Threat

Osseo Senior High School junior Leighton Bimberg was named as one of 24 Hennepin Theater Trust Triple Threat students. Bimberg was chosen for his excellence in singing, acting, dancing and leadership.
After being chosen by a panel of judges, the Triple Threat students participate in an intensive coaching, rehearsal and performance process for Spotlight Showcase in downtown Minneapolis. In addition to performing at the State Theater, these students will have the option to be considered for the Triple Threat New York Experience or to become a Minnesota nominee for the National High School Musical Theater Awards.
“I didn’t even expect to get to the next round so when I got the news that I was selected as a finalist, there were lots of tears,” Bimberg said.
Bimberg has always been passionate about singing, and has been taking acting classes since kindergarten. He wants to continue performing in college, and hopes to study musical theater at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy on either the east or west coast.
“I love how the theater community comes together and feels like a family,” Bimberg said. “I can be with a group of people who like doing the same stuff that I do.”
At OSH, Bimberg is also a member of the top choir and top orchestra. He was recently featured in the musical “Hello, Dolly!”, where he played Cornelius Hackl. He is the only student in his class to be cast in all six shows since his freshman year. Bimberg is also secretary for the drama department, Spotlight student liaison and a member of the dance team.
“Now that he has made it to the finals and one of my kids will be one of the kids up on stage at the State Theater performing in the Showcase that I have attended and watched for years, I am truly at a loss for words. I am so unbelievably proud of him and the crazy thing is he still has so much room to grow and we have another full year to work together,” Megan McDonough, OSH drama coordinator and dance coach, said.
To learn more about the Triple Threat award, visit the Hennepin Theater Trust website.
