Osseo Senior High student earns ‘Rising Star’ computing, technology award

Osseo Senior High/Distance Learning Academy scholar Amber McGee has been selected as an Aspirations in Computing Award Honoree through the National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT) in partnership with the Minnesota Aspirations in Computing Awards (MNAiC) program.

McGee was named a Rising Star Honoree this year along with 32 other young women from across the state. Rising Star Honorees are engaged in a mixture of technology education and leadership experiences, showing strong promise of future success in pursuing a technology education and career path.

All levels of award recipients were selected by national and state review teams. Honorees were recognized in virtual award ceremonies this spring and, depending on the award they received, may be eligible for a range of prizes including mentoring experiences, paid summer internships and more. The young women earning accolades this year also receive access to exclusive resources provided by NCWIT.

The NCWIT’s annual awards program recognizes young women, genderqueer and non-binary high school students for their technology interests, skills and accomplishments. Minnesota has been a state affiliate since 2012, allowing high school students here the opportunity to be selected as national and/or state award recipients. This year, nearly 4,300 students from across the nation applied for the awards program.

Now in its ninth year, MNAiC is supported by Minnesota State IT Center of Excellence and a mixture of businesses and organizations. In 2021, a total of 116 Minnesota students received recognition at one or more award levels.

