Osseo Senior High’s Vaughn Ruska, a 12th grader, was selected to take part in the 24th Annual National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition, held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ruska had two pieces selected for the exhibition: a ceramic bottle titled “Bound Autumn” and a multi-sectional vase form titled “Obelisk.” Only 147 ceramic pieces created by students across the United States were selected for the exhibition this year.

In addition to having his work displayed in the exhibition, Ruska was also awarded the Emily Specchio Scholarship and the Pottery Making Illustrated Award.

The National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition is the premier juried ceramic competition for kindergarten through grade 12 students in the United States. Designed to highlight the best K-12 ceramic work in the country, the exhibition is typically held in-person in conjunction with the annual conference of The National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA). This event attracts professionals from universities, colleges, museums, art galleries and the ceramic arts world to view exhibitions, demonstrations, seminars and other ceramic events. Visit k12clay.org for more information on the exhibition and the featured artists.

