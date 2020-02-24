Osseo Senior High’s Michael Lehan named state’s top high school principal

Osseo Senior High School Principal Michael Lehan has been named the 2020 Minnesota High School Principal of the Year by the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals.

Last June, Lehan was named the MASSP High School Principal of the Year for the Hennepin Division. In winning the overall statewide award this winter, MASSP Executive Director Dave Adney said Lehan embraces innovation and research at Osseo Senior High and “plays a critical role in leading a great school.”

While Lehan is grateful to win Minnesota High School Principal of the Year, he humbly acknowledges that his students, staff and families have played a large role in his success as a leader and educator.

“Our work centers around the scholars and families whom we serve; to know this award nomination originated with the scholars of Osseo Senior High is especially affirming and meaningful,” he said. “My scholars continue to be my motivation, and I am very appreciative of the Osseo Senior High educators for their willingness to embrace innovation and remain mission-focused.”

