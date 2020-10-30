The Osseo School District will shift to a Distance Learning model on Monday, Nov. 9, and remain in a Hybrid Model for elementary schools until further notice. The change was recommended by Superintendent Cory McIntyre and approved by the school board during a special 40-minute Zoom meeting on Friday morning.
The recommendation passed on a 5-1 vote, with Board Chair Mike Ostaffe casting the lone “no” vote.
The decision was made due to the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in Hennepin County, which are the numbers the district uses to determine which learning models to use. McIntyre cited record cases and continued accelerated spread of the virus and higher rates in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center and Maple Grove as reasons for the recommendation.
Latest numbers have Hennepin County at 29 positive cases per 10,000 people. From Oct. 6-19, Brooklyn Center’s numbers rose from 40.8 to 53.4 per 10,000. Brooklyn Park increased from 40.4 to 48.9, and Maple Grove from 28.6 to 30.3.
McIntyre after the meeting addressed parents in an email and said the following:
“Thank you for recognizing that we are doing the best we can in an ever-changing environment with evolving state guidance. We have created an entirely new education system this year in extremely challenging circumstances, and we sincerely appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate this new reality.”
