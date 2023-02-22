Osseo Area School will be hosting its winter job fair Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Edinbrook Elementary School, 8925 Zane Ave., Brooklyn Park.

Network with departments to learn about job opportunities in custodial, community education, food services, support staff, teaching, special education, bus/transportation, school nursing and more.

