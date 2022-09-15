Osseo Area Schools will host three upcoming informational meetings for the public discussing the Building a Better Future, a referendum on the Nov. 8 election ballot for learning and technology needs.
The informational meetings will share information on Building a Better Future and answer questions on it. The evening will begin with a 30-minute presentation and then transition to a conversational open house where participants are welcome to ask district and school leadership Building a Better Future questions on a one-on-one basis. The meeting dates are as follows: Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Osseo Senior High School Forum room, Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Park Center Senior High School Forum room, and Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Maple Grove Senior High School Cafe.
The public is being asked to reinvest in the schools to “maintain services and address growing needs,” according to the district website.
There will be two questions on the ballot.
Question 1
The first question is an operating levy that continue the day-to-day learning operations. The proposed increase of $7 million a year would continue and expand:
• Individualized learning — Adapting teaching strategies to align with each scholar’s learning style. Building relationships is the first step in achieving this, which takes both time and supports.
• Academic interventions — Providing additional help to scholars who are struggling with math and/or reading. Our vision statement talks about each and every one of our scholars thriving. Academic interventions are needed to make that happen.
• Student mental health needs — Helps scholars learn to get along with others. These supports are critical to success in school, life and work, and research shows that their presence enhances academic performance and reduces classroom disruptions. The latest state and district parent/caregiver surveys show such supports as being a top need.
The current voter-approved operating levy is about 12% of this district’s budget, or $35 million a year. The increase being presented to voters will mitigate budget cuts anticipated to begin the 2023-24 school year as some of these priorities have been funded with one-time dollars that are expiring. Also, when the operating levy began in 2013, it was used to pay for 378 staff members. The same levy today will pay for 320 staff members, which is a decrease of 15% or 58 staff members.
The impact on the average homeowner ($250,000 value home) would be about $7 a month.
Question 2
The second question is a technology levy, which will fund continued classroom learning, infrastructure systems and support staff. If approved by voters, it would provide an additional $2.3 million annually for the district to additionally prioritize the following:
• School safety and security technology — Includes cybersecurity assessments and systems as well as building security, including cameras, door lock systems, visitor management, and emergency response structures.
• Tools and systems for all scholars — Ensures that all learners have the same digital technology and software – across grade levels and discipline areas – to be successful in their learning.
• Digital learning spaces at schools — Flexible areas where teachers and scholars are able to adapt the environment to their technology needs to better teach and learn, and more easily collaborate in small or large groups.
The current voter-approved operating levy is about 3% of this district’s budget or $8 million a year. The increase being presented to voters will mitigate budget cuts anticipated to begin the 2023-24 school year as some of these priorities have been funded with one-time dollars that are expiring.
The impact on the average homeowner ($250,000 value home) would be about $2 a month.
More information
A passage of the referendum will increase resident’s property taxes.
According to the district, “this is the first time in nearly a decade that the community is being asked to reinvest in district schools to maintain services and address growing needs.”
