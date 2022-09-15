Osseo Area Schools will host three upcoming informational meetings for the public discussing the Building a Better Future, a referendum on the Nov. 8 election ballot for learning and technology needs.

The informational meetings will share information on Building a Better Future and answer questions on it. The evening will begin with a 30-minute presentation and then transition to a conversational open house where participants are welcome to ask district and school leadership Building a Better Future questions on a one-on-one basis. The meeting dates are as follows: Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Osseo Senior High School Forum room, Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Park Center Senior High School Forum room, and Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Maple Grove Senior High School Cafe.

