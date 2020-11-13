The Osseo School Board voted 6-0 during a special online meeting Nov. 13 for the district to go to Distance Learning for all grades starting on Monday, Nov. 23, due to increasing numbers of COVID-19. Watch for more details in next week’s Press & News.

