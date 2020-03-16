The field of candidates for the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award has been narrowed to 36, and two Osseo Area Schools educators are among the semifinalists.
Kori Brown and Jan Radder, who both teach at Birch Grove Elementary School for the Arts, were selected by a panel of community leaders to continue to the next phase of the competition. Brown teaches arts and Radder teaches second grade.
Throughout the next month, the panel will review semifinalists’ video submissions and take a second look at their portfolios. Approximately 10 finalists will be named this spring, with the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year announced at a ceremony at the Saint Paul RiverCentre on May 3.
The Minnesota Teacher of the Year program is organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota and receives support from several other organizations and businesses.
Candidates for 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year include prekindergarten through 12th grade, early childhood, and adult basic education teachers at public and private schools statewide.
