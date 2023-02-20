Sixty-three Osseo Area Schools students received Scholastic Art and Writing Awards this year. These students’ works, including paintings, photography, writing and poetry, were chosen for exemplifying the Awards’ core values: originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.
Awarded students from Maple Grove Senior High School, Osseo Senior High School, Park Center Senior High School and 279Online include: Jake Scott, Ben Pipkin, Aiden Wagner, Izzy Schmitz, Jules Davis, Owen Elskamp, Olivia McDonough, Linnea Noelder, Hayley Petterson, Evelyn West, Rebecca Craig, Jadyn Lundberg, Jessica Lehtinen, Renee Oh, Zach Anderson, Thomas Christnagel, Taylor Grant, Nathan Jansen, Ty Swanson, Lindsey Varney, Julia Wasgatt, Allison Bell, Sarah Konz, Leo Genereux, Eva Ronshaugen, Leila Kurth, Ali Shubinksy, Angela Asiedu, Rebecca Albertson, Blake Stankiewicz, Garrett Plaude, Vedika Thapa, Addie Sorbel, Bennett Cyr, Abhinav Dashora, Brayden Gourley, Averi Chirpich, Krisiya Meldaus, Beatriz Nieves Pastor, Josh Carlson, Gabrielle Hetland, Dylan Tate, Sahra Abdinur, Ella Williams, Angela Klitz, Chaya Cilmore, Brigit Mark, Avory Ferguson, Lee Cozatt, Mackenzie Goodrum, Mattea Bodnar, Joshua Petersen, Saige Sorensen, Samantha Swensson, Mya Olson, Bella Richman, Kiara Currin, Hailey Eikos, Danica English, Zaria Gladen, Finn Rooshan, Jocelyn Sanchez and Kaia Carter.
The Scholastic Art and Writing Award annual competition is for teens in grades seventh through 12th, focusing on visual arts and writing. The competition begins locally and then moves to a national level. In 2021, Minnesota students submitted nearly 2,800 visual artworks. Nationally, there were roughly 340,000 works of art and writing submissions to the Scholastic Awards.
Students receiving Gold Keys, Silver Keys and Honorable Mentions are celebrated within their communities through local exhibitions and ceremonies. Gold Key works are then judged nationally by a panel of creative–industry experts to receive National Medals and recognition.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.