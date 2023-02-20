Sixty-three Osseo Area Schools students received Scholastic Art and Writing Awards this year. These students’ works, including paintings, photography, writing and poetry, were chosen for exemplifying the Awards’ core values: originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.

Awarded students from Maple Grove Senior High School, Osseo Senior High School, Park Center Senior High School and 279Online include: Jake Scott, Ben Pipkin, Aiden Wagner, Izzy Schmitz, Jules Davis, Owen Elskamp, Olivia McDonough, Linnea Noelder, Hayley Petterson, Evelyn West, Rebecca Craig, Jadyn Lundberg, Jessica Lehtinen, Renee Oh, Zach Anderson, Thomas Christnagel, Taylor Grant, Nathan Jansen, Ty Swanson, Lindsey Varney, Julia Wasgatt, Allison Bell, Sarah Konz, Leo Genereux, Eva Ronshaugen, Leila Kurth, Ali Shubinksy, Angela Asiedu, Rebecca Albertson, Blake Stankiewicz, Garrett Plaude, Vedika Thapa, Addie Sorbel, Bennett Cyr, Abhinav Dashora, Brayden Gourley, Averi Chirpich, Krisiya Meldaus, Beatriz Nieves Pastor, Josh Carlson, Gabrielle Hetland, Dylan Tate, Sahra Abdinur, Ella Williams, Angela Klitz, Chaya Cilmore, Brigit Mark, Avory Ferguson, Lee Cozatt, Mackenzie Goodrum, Mattea Bodnar, Joshua Petersen, Saige Sorensen, Samantha Swensson, Mya Olson, Bella Richman, Kiara Currin, Hailey Eikos, Danica English, Zaria Gladen, Finn Rooshan, Jocelyn Sanchez and Kaia Carter.

