Osseo Schools provides 5,412 meals to students during school shut down
Buy Now

Last week the Osseo Area School District began handing out free lunches and breakfasts to all students ages 18 and younger. At the Osseo Education Center in Osseo, Lisa Nelson, Osseo District employee, hands Austin Hente meal bags as his mother, Erin Hente, stands by him. (Photo by Alicia Miller)

 Alicia Miller

The Osseo Area School District has not only been working on a distance learning plan, but also a way to keep it students fed during the COVID-19 outbreak. On March 15, Governor Tim Walz called for the closing of all K-12 schools in the state.

Starting last Wednesday, March 18, the District has been providing meals to all students ages 18 and younger who live within the district boundaries.

According to Barb Olson, Osseo School District Community Relations Director, from March 16 to 20, the District provided 5,412 meals (which includes a breakfast) to students.

All a student needs to do to receive a free meal is stop by one of the 13 designated sites Monday to Friday, between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Those sites are: Birch Grove Elementary, Crest View Elementary, Edinbrook Elementary, Garden City Elementary, Park Brook Elementary, Palmer Lake Elementary, Weaver Lake Elementary, Woodland Elementary, Zanewood Elementary, Maple Grove Middle School, Maple Grove Senior High, Park Center Senior High and Osseo Education Center. Just stop by the main entrance of the school.

The bagged meals include a cold lunch for that day and a cold breakfast for the following morning.

The student must be present to received the meal.

These meals will be provided until Friday, March 27. If a longer-term plan is needed, parents will be notified by email from the District.

Other important information from the Osseo School District regarding COVID-19 can be found at district279.org/covid-19

Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments