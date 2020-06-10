Through Tuesday, June 30, Osseo Area Schools will provide free meals to all children 18 years of age and younger at 13 designated sites. Five locations will continue meal service into July and/or August. All are listed below.
Families who cannot pick up meal(s) from one of the designated sites may call 763-391-7244; alternate delivery options may be available through June 30.
Meals are available Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Meals feature a cold lunch along with a cold breakfast for the following morning. On Fridays, children will receive meals for Friday plus Saturday and Sunday. Meals should be picked up at the front entrance of the school unless otherwise specified.
Brooklyn Center
Garden City Elementary: 3501 65th Ave N (Meals available through Aug. 13)
Brooklyn Park
Birch Grove Elementary School for the Arts: 4690 Brookdale Drive
Crest View Elementary: 8200 Zane Ave N (Meals available through Aug.13)
Edinbrook Elementary: 8925 Zane Ave N
North View Middle School: 5869 69th Ave N (Meals available through Aug. 13)
Park Brook Elementary: 7400 Hampshire Ave N (Meals available through July 16)
Park Center Senior High: 7300 Brooklyn Blvd (Meals available through July 16)
Woodland Elementary: 4501 Oak Grove Parkway
Zanewood Community School: 7000 Zane Ave N
Maple Grove
Maple Grove Middle School: 7000 Hemlock Lane
Maple Grove Senior High: 9800 Fernbrook Lane (Please pick up meals at door E, located off the north parking lot by the tennis courts)
Weaver Lake Elementary: 15900 Weaver Lake Road
Osseo
Osseo Education Center: 324 6th Avenue NE
Meals will be provided at no charge to all children without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and all meals will meet nutritional standards established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
