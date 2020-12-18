Students in the Osseo School Area District are expected to start phasing into in-person learning after the holidays.
Early childhood through grade 2 will be returning to full-time in-person learning on Jan. 19. Students in grades 3 to 5 will be returning to school in-person on Feb. 1.
Follow the Press in next week’s issue for further updates.
