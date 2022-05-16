HOSA Future Health Professional students from Osseo Area Schools recently competed at the Minnesota State Leadership Conference (SLC) in St. Cloud. Students competed in a variety of categories, with the top three places automatically qualifying and fourth and fifth places provisionally qualifying for the International Leadership Conference and Competition in Nashville in June.
Osseo Senior High School
The following Osseo Senior High School students won in different categories at the conference:
Emergency Medical Technician — Gabriella Baltes and Samantha Longenecker took secnd place, and Maya Bixby and Elena Bohlsen took fifth place
Extemporaneous Writing — Samantha Longenecker took third place
Sports Medicine — Maggie Albers took fifth place
Maple Grove Senior High School
The following students from Maple Grove Senior High placed in these categories:
Behavioral Health — Gautham Barani took third place
Creative Problem Solving — Stavya Arora, Ashrita Murali, Nikitha Rayala and Trisha Terala took first place, and Rebecca Anyamele, Annika Deshpande, Nikita Javeri and Sofiri Tam-George took fifth place
Dental Science — Nikitha Rayala took third place
Dental Term — Nikita Javeri took third place, Caitlin Pham took fourth place, and Nikitha Rayala took fifth place
Forensic Science — Joy Kimber and Trisha Terala took fourth place
Health Informatics — Nikitha Rayala took first place
Healthy Lifestyle — Sierra Krull took third place
Human Growth and Development — Nishka Panchal took fifth place
Job Seeking Skills — Gautham Barani third place
Medical Innovation — Nadia Cazett, Samaira Khan and Nishka Panchal took third place
Medical Law and Ethics — Caitlin Pham took fourth place
Medical Spelling — Anesha Rahman took fourth place and Tanvi Terala took fif th place
Pharm Science — Caitlin Pham took first place
Physical Therapy — Sofiri Tam-George took second place
Vet Science — Nikita Javeri took fifth place
Research Poster — Rebecca Anyamele took fifth place
